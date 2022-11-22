scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

FTX had total cash balance of $1.24 billlion as of November 20

FTX will see a drop in its cash flow by $20 million to $459 million by Dec. 23, from $479 million as of November 25, the filing said

Written by Reuters
FTX had total cash balance of $1.24 billlion as of November 20

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, had a total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20, according to a court filing on Monday.

FTX will see a drop in its cash flow by $20 million to $459 million by December 23, from $479 million as of November 25, the filing said.

In an earlier court filing, FTX had said that it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. 

Also Read

Also Read: US prosecutors opened probe of FTX months before its collapse

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.