FTX Australia’s license suspended as 30,000 Aussies left impacted

Following the appointment of a voluntary administrator to assist nearly 30,000 Australians and 132 Australian companies in recovering their funds from FTX, Australia’s financial markets regulator suspended FTX Australia’s financial licence, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) made the announcement on November 16 local time, suspending the local entity of FTX’s AFS licence until May 15, 2023.

Prior to its suspension, FTX Australia’s AFS licence allowed it to establish a market for foreign exchange contracts and derivatives for retail and wholesale clients based in Australia. FTX Australia served as the conduit for Australian traders who registered to trade digital assets, Cointelegraph further noted.

However, until December 19, FTX Australia is only allowed to offer a small number of financial services that are strictly related to terminating already-existing derivative contracts with its clients, Cointelegraph stated.

The suspension comes after KordaMentha, an investment and advisory firm with offices in Sydney, appointed John Mouawad, Scott Langdon, and Rahul Goyal as voluntary administrators to provide restructuring services to FTX Australia and its subsidiary FTX Express on November 11.

On November 11, the same day that Bankman-Fried resigned as the CEO of FTX, 130 companies connected to FTX, including FTX US and its partner trading firm Alameda Research, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the United States Code.

The decision of ACIS may be appealed by FTX Australia by filing an application with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, according to ASIC.

