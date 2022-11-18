FTX appoints Kroll to inform users on its bankruptcy-related developments

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has made the appointment of restructuring administration firm Kroll as its agent to keep record of all claims against FTX and inform interested parties about the developments throughout its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the appointment happened on November 12, 2022, with the news going public on November 17, 2022. It is believed that the firm aims to procur a database of all claims against FTX Trading and 101 affiliated companies. During the publication’s writing, the database highlighted on eight claims, including one from Singaporean-based blockchain development firm Ethereal Tech for $11.7 million. Reportedly, the total amount of the claims included already amount to $40.9 million, through FTX Trading itself owes customers and investors approximately eight billion dollars.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the list currently comprises of around 750 parties which carry some form of interest in the case, including debtors, banks, landlords, insurance providers, directors, landlords and regulators. Companies which are included in the list are National Australia Bank (NAB), Apple, Facebook, JPMorgan, Chainalysis, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Circle, Stephen Curry, Reddit, Yuga Labs, among others.

“You can’t make creditor distributions until these claims are analyzed. It’s also way too early to speculate on what kind of distribution creditors will get back. Though in mega cases, such as this, full recovery would be unusual,” Margaret Rosenfeld, a corporate securities lawyer, said on the situation.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on November 15, 2022, Bahamas-based regulators made the argument that FTX’s new CEO lacks the authority to initiate Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States.

