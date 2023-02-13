Foodlink collaborates with OneRare to unveil food-based NFTs on blockchain

Foodlink – a food and beverage service company and luxury catering platform, has announced its partnership with OneRare – a food metaverse platform. It is believed that India Bistro, China Bistro, Glocal Junction, and Art of Dum are among the company’s family of brands that are slated to premiere in metaverse under OneRare’s Foodverse.

According to an official release, OneRare will work with Foodlink’s team to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. Sources suggest that all four NFTs will be exclusively available for Foodverse’s players to mint and will unlock real life use cases, enabling their owners to redeem them for real discounts and deals as well as a unique entry pass to Foodlink’s Web3.0 offerings. Moreover, these offerings will include immersive and interactive experiences within Foodlink’s virtual kitchens and experience centers that will open up in the Foodverse.

“I believe Foodlink has been pioneers in bringing culinary experiences from across the globe to their enthusiasts. OneRare looks forward to extending support to Foodlink as they prepare for their Web3.0 launch,” Supreet Raju, co-founder, OneRare, said.

