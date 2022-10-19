Food companies secure trademarks to enter metaverse

By submitting trademark applications for the Metaverse and nonfungible tokens, a number of food corporations have recently started to position themselves within the Web3 ecosystem (NFTs), as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Mike Kondoudis, a certified trademark lawyer, tweeted on October 12 that Kraft Foods Group had registered a trademark for its recognisable Weinermobile, which is designed like a hot dog. The company intends to diversify into NFTs, digital tokens, virtual items, NFT marketplaces, virtual food, drink, and restaurants, according to the filing.

According to the trademark application, Kraft Foods Group also intends to run a virtual eatery and offer virtual goods for home delivery in both the real world and the virtual one, Cointelegraph stated.

In-N-Out Burger intends to offer “temporary use of online non-downloadable software for users to access, transmit, exchange and establish ownership of virtual goods, blockchain tokens, nonfungible tokens, digital media, digital files, and digital assets in the field of food, beverages, restaurants, and merchandise,” according to the trademark application.

In September, Cointelegraph reported that over the previous year, there has been a sharp increase in the number of U.S. trademark applications pertaining to cryptocurrencies, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), Web3, and the Metaverse.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

