Fintech platform Stashfin appoints Ankit Rajpal as its senior vice-president – Engineering

Financial technology (fintech) platform Stashfin has made an addition to its leadership team, with the appointment of Ankit Rajpal as senior vice-president (SVP) – Engineering.

According to the platform, Rajpal has joined the Stashfin team and is expected to leverage his experience of working with new-age start-ups to enhance Stashfin’s technology stack. Reportedly, Rajpal has worked in scaling up technology architecture, setting up engineering and data infrastructure, and will aim to use his expertise to further contribute to Stashfin’s growth prospects.

“We look forward to welcome Ankit Rajpal to Stashfin. As the SVP of Engineering, Rajpal will focus on transforming and simplifying the technology architecture. Given his technical background and experience, he is expected to be the driving force behind a number of technology initiatives. We look forward to working with him and building this together,” Parikshit Chitalkar, co-founder, Stashfin, commented on the appointment.

“ I look forward to joining this leadership team at such a moment in the fintech industry, where Stashfin has aimed to carve a niche for itself,” Rajpal said.

In recent developments, Stashfin made the announcement of a fund-raise of $270 million in a Series- C round, and has also condcuted a series of new initiatives and leadership additions such as Vijay Jasuja, former MD and CEO, SBI cards, Saurabh Khodke, of Northern Arc Capital, among others.

Going by Stashfin’s official website, it is a fintech platform with a mission to deliver financial services to consumers across a wide spectrum. Their aim is to empower the customers by improving their financial health, which will lead to inclusivity, growth and economic independence. The platform’s purpose is to cater to the needs of the underbanked, and bridge the credit gap in India, thereby enabling customers to take control of their finances. They intend to offer flexibility and affordable interest rates to reduce the financial burden for users.

