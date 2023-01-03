Final Fantasy’s Square Enix shares company’s investment plans for blockchain gaming

Square Enix, creator, Final Fantasy, is expected to double its efforts for blockchain game development, as per a January 1, 2023, letter from the Japanese company’s president, Yosuke Matsuda, according to Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the letter, titled “A New Year’s Letter from the President,” intended to recapitulate the company’s 2022 achievements and give details of its 2023 plans. Reportedly, out of 15 paragraphs, seven highlighted on blockchain gaming and its applications.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Matsuda stated that “blockchain entertainment” is the area where his team aims to have the maximum focus on in the medium term, to which they have termed “aggressive investment and business development efforts.” Post summing up ups and downs around crypto market for 2021 and 2022, Matsuda tried explaining its fall.

“Following the excitement and exhilaration that surrounded NFTs and the metaverse in 2021, 2022 was a year of great volatility in the blockchain-related space. However, if this proves to have been a step in a process that leads to the creation of rules and a more transparent business environment, it will definitely have been for the good of the growth of blockchain entertainment,” Matsuda stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Square Enix made attempts in the blockchain gaming space throughout 2022. In July, 2022, it revealed that it would release Final Fantasy collectibles on the Enjin platform. It joined Oasys blockchain as a node validator in September, 2022, and made a seven billion yen worth investment into mobile game developer Gumi Games in December, 2022.

