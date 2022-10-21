FDIC’s Martin Gruenberg on stablecoins’ usage in payment mechanisms

Martin Gruenberg, acting chairman, United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), spoke on October 20, 2022, around the possible applications of stablecoins and FDIC’s take towards banks interested to engage in cryptocurrency-backed activities, as reported by Cointelegraph.

“As soon as the risks of some crypto-assets come into sharper focus, either the underlying technology shifts or the use case or business model of the crypto-asset changes. New crypto-assets are regularly coming on the market with differentiated risk profiles such that superficially similar crypto-assets may pose significantly different risks,” Gruenberg said.

According to Cointelegraph, the FDIC aims to collect information necessary for comprehension and feedback on cryptocurrency assets through letters banks are required to use to inform the agency of their cryptocurrency-related transactions. Gruenberg stated that customers and insured institutions need to have a proper understanding around the functioning of FDIC.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, on stablecoins, Gruenberg highlighted about no demonstrations happening in terms of value around the broader payments system outside of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and payment stablecoins designed to satisfy needs around real-time payments might merit consideration. It was in spite of the development that their benefits overtook those of the non-blockchain FedNow system which is expected to be premiered in the upcoming year.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Gruenberg emphasised on how a payment stablecoin could fundamentally change the banking landscape. As reported by Gruenberg, the potential changes he witnessed were negative, even in regard of regulations, 1:1 backing and permissioned ledger systems, among others. Gruenberg identified that consolidation and disintermediation within the banking system (especially with focus around the community banks) and credit disintermediation could result in the creation of a foundation for a new kind of shadow banking. In August, FDIC faced accusations on account of deterring backs from doing business with cryptocurrency-backed companies.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Banking agencies to provide guidance on crypto after better understanding risks- FDIC head

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn