Fanatics likely to sell stake in NFT firm Candy Digital

According to reports from CNBC on January 4, the sports memorabilia company Fanatics is selling its stake in Candy Digital, an NFT company, as reported by Cryptoslate.

According to Cryptoslate, since its establishment in 2021, Candy Digital has created collections of NFTs for a variety of sports leagues and organisations, including MLB, WWE, and NASCAR. In July 2021, it expanded to create cryptocurrency collectibles for the “Stranger Things” television series on Netflix.

Cryptoslate noted that Fanatics served as one of Candy Digital’s original shareholders up until this point. It owned a 60% majority stake in the business. Those shares will now be sold to a group of investors led by Galaxy Digital, the other founding shareholder of Candy Digital and a cryptocurrency merchant bank owned by Mike Novogratz.

Since its 2021 boom, the NFT market’s value has in fact decreased significantly. Despite Fanatics’ pessimistic assessment of the NFT market, recent estimates indicate that the market’s value is still 11 times greater than it was two years ago, suggesting room for long-term growth.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

Also Read Bank of England answers questions about upcoming CBDC wallet

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn