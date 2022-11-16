‘Fall of FTX’, a turning point for citizen journalism: Coinbase CEO

FTX’s developing crisis and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried have drawn praise from blockchain analysts and citizen journalists, according to Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, as reported by Cointelegraph.

In a tweet from November 16 that has been retweeted more than 9,000 times as of this writing, Armstrong made the claim that regular people, rather than the traditional media, have learned about many of the developments connected to the liquidity crisis and FTX’s subsequent bankruptcy filing.

According to Cointelegraph, Armstrong commented on a recent “puff piece” in the New York Times, calling it “feels like a turning point for citizen journalism and loss of trust in MSM” (mainstream media).

Crypto Twitter users have also expressed their strong disapproval of the article, with Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt accusing Bankman-Fried of committing “significant crimes” and doing “a disservice to all of those impacted” in a tweet directed at the author.

Since purchasing the social media platform in October, Elon Musk has tweeted numerous times about the growth of citizen journalism.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

