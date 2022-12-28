Executives from South Korean crypto exchange fraud jailed

Three executives were not detained so they could defend themselves against certain charges in court, but six executives involved in the $1.5 billion (2 trillion won) South Korean cryptocurrency exchange fraud V Global have received prison sentences of up to eight years, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, between July 2020 and April 2021, V Global was in operation. It attracted about 50,000 investors by promising 300% returns as well as sizeable payments for referring new clients.

Two senior executives, Yang and Oh, received eight years and three years in prison, respectively, for their roles in defrauding investors, according to translations of Dec. 26 reports from South Korean media outlets like Economist.co.kr.

Four more unnamed executives received three-year sentences and five years of probation. Three of the total six, however, have not yet been put behind bars because they have avowed their innocence in relation to specific accusations and are entitled to legal counsel, Cointelegraph noted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

