scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

 Execs launches Fenix for games publishing for Web3.0

As per the release, the Dubai-based games company will use the funds to build a global team and form publishing partnerships with both traditional “Web2.0” developers in the transition to blockchain.

Written by FE Digital Currency
 Execs launches Fenix for games publishing for Web3.0
Fenix Games, has raised $150m from Phoenix Group for games publishing for Web3.0, as informed by the company in an official release.

Fenix Games, has raised $150m from Phoenix Group for games publishing for Web3.0, as informed by the company in an official release.

As per the release, the Dubai-based games company will use the funds to build a global team and form publishing partnerships with both traditional “Web2.0” developers in the transition to blockchain.  

“We believe there is a substantial opportunity to leverage our collective experiences from Web 2.0 gaming, coupled with asset management to bring a new publishing platform for blockchain gaming by acquiring, investing in and partnering with game makers globally to launch and scale,” Chris Ko, co-founder and CEO, Fenix Games, said.

Also Read

“With the transition from retail to free-to-play, we saw the democratisation of access, resulting in the addition of billions of new gamers and over $150B in revenue last year alone. With Web3.0, not only are we able to include players and creators in the value chain of games, but through blockchain-driven digital asset economies we can further enhance engagement and open up new revenue streams for developers,” Rudy Koch, co-founder, said.

The release further informed that the company is co-founded by Rudy Koch, a Mythical Games co-founder, Chris Ko and Matt Nutt, former Mythical and EA execs, and Antonio Hallak, a former Wall Street exec who headed up electronic trading and market making businesses across Credit Suisse, Citi, and other hedge funds and alt investments firms.

Also Read: South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchanges to delist WEMIX token

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
crypto
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.