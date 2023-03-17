European Parliament approves law for European Union-based digital wallet

scorecardresearch
European lawmakers are going ahead with the launch of a European Union-wide digital wallet through a plenary vote on shifting the initiative to interinstitutional negotiations, as stated by Cointelegraph. 

According to Cointelegraph, on March 15, 2023, European Parliament voted for negotiating a mandate around EU member states on revision of the new European Digital Identity (eID) guidelines. It’s believed that the plenary vote clocked 418 votes in favour and 103 votes against, with 24 parliament members not voting. 

Based on information by Cointelegraph, lawmakers stated that EU council will go ahead with talks around the final form of legislation. Reportedly, parliament’s stance during the negotiations will be based on amendments adopted in Industry, Research and Energy Committee (ITRE) in February, 2023, 

“The scheme would allow citizens to identify and authenticate themselves online — via a European digital identity wallet — without having to resort to commercial providers, as is the case today — a practice that has raised trust, security and privacy concerns,” the European Parliament highlighted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

17-03-2023

