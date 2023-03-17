scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Euler’s native token sustained a more than 45% loss post flash loan attack: Blog

According to Chainalysis, the company clocked $200 million loss in USDC, wBTC, stETH, and DAI

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Chainalysis’ official website, it’s a blockchain analytics company
Going by Chainalysis’ official website, it’s a blockchain analytics company

On March 13, 2023, Euler Finance, an Ethereum-based borrowing and lending company, sustained losses from a flash loan attack. In February, 2023, other platforms such as dForce and Platypus were also targeted, as stated by Chainalysis.

According to Chainalysis, the company clocked $200 million loss in USDC, wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), staked Ether (stETH), and DAI. It is believed that the hack happened due to a liquidity concern in the DonateToReserve function of the eToken. Reportedly, Euler’s hacker benefitted from these issues to develop a false impression that the platform had a low amount of deposited eTokens and fake debt over unburned dTokens. 

Based on information by Chainalysis, the hacker secured first funding from sanctioned mixer Tornado Cash for gas fees and to make contacts present in the exploit. Sources suggest that the hacker took $30 million worth DAI from decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol Aave, and sent $20 million of it to Euler’s base. Post that development, the hacker utilised remaining $10 million DAI to refund part of acquired debt (dDAI). After concluding the hack, the hacker shifted a certain part of funds back to Tornado Cash. 

Also Read

Moreover, Chainalysis noted that EUL, Euler’s native token, witnessed a fall of over 45%. 

(With insights from Chainalysis)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-03-2023 at 08:00 IST

Stock Market