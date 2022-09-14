ETHW Core to push on with Ethereum PoW fork 24 hours after merge

The eagerly anticipated Ethereum Merge is soon, but not everyone is anticipating the significant improvement. Within 24 hours of the Merge, a group going by the name of ETHW Core plans to hold a hard fork in protest of the change, as reported by Cointelegraph.

To retain a PoW version of the ETH blockchain after the Merge, ETHW Core proposes to sever ties with the main ETH blockchain under the project name ETHPoW and with the token ETHW.

“ETHW mainnet will happen within 24 hours after the Merge. The exact time will be announced 1 hour before launch with a countdown timer and everything including final code, binaries, config files, nodes info, RPC, explorer, etc. will be made public when the time’s up,” the group wrote in a September 13, tweet.

The Merge will gradually phase out miners and replace them with validators while transitioning the Ethereum network from its current Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining paradigm to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Many in the neighbourhood think the fork is driven more by greed than by ideological disagreements. Significant worries have also been expressed over the fork of ChainID and if it will make it more likely for replay attacks and other types of hacking.

Hudson Jameson, a former Ethereum foundation member, questioned on September 8 why it was launched following the real Merge.

