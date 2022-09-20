Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin on his layer-3 protocols’ vision

While the aim of Ethereum-oriented layer-2 solutions has been to hyperscale the network, Vitalik Buterin, co-founder, Ethereum, layer 3s will help with the purpose of providing customised functionality, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a post, Buterin expressed his three visions of what layer 3s will be implemented for in the future. Buterin stated that a third layer on the blockchain will be of purpose only if it is able to provide a different function to layer 2s, which have been used to increase scaling through utilisation of Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Rollup Technology.

“A three-layer scaling architecture that consists of stacking the same scaling scheme on top of itself generally does not work well. Rollups on top of rollups, where the two layers of rollups use the same technology, certainly do not,” Buterin said.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Buterin described one of the use cases of layer 3 as providing of functionality in a customised manner, which refers to privacy-based applications which would make use of ZK proofs to submit privacy-preserving transactions to layer-2. Buterin stated another use case of layer 3’s use cases would be customised scaling for specialised applications that don’t plan to use Ethereum Virtual Machine for computation, along with the function of weakly-trusted scaling through Validiums. Buterin made the point about uncertainty around layer-3 structures and their efficiency in comparison to current layer-2 model with regard to development of Ethereum-based customised applications.

“One possible argument for the three-layer model over the two-layer model is: a three-layer model allows a sub-ecosystem to exist within a single rollup, which allows cross-domain operations within that ecosystem to happen cheaply, without needing to go through the expensive layer 1,” Buterin said.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Declan Fox, product manager, Ethereum software firm ConsenSys, spoke on recursive rollups and proofs. Eli-Ben Sasson, co-founder, StarkWare, stated that its recursive proofs have been rolled up as many as 600,000 non-fungible token (NFT) mints through a single transaction on Immutable X.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Casual gaming expected to increase Bitcoin adoption among users

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn