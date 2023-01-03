Ethereum transactions 338% higher in 2022

Last year, the Ethereum network outperformed Bitcoin in terms of total transaction volume, but the king of cryptocurrencies still holds the top spot in terms of online search interest, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, data from Nasdaq and Ycharts was shared on Reddit on January 2 and showed that there were 408.5 million more Ether transactions in 2022 than there were Bitcoin transactions (93.1 million).

However, compared to the Ethereum network, which saw much greater transaction volume volatility, the volume of transactions on the Bitcoin network was more regular and stable. This was brought on by demand spikes at particular times, like NFT launches and other gas-guzzling events like XEN minting.

Cointelegraph noted that according to Bitinfocharts, Ethereum’s higher transaction volumes have continued into the new year, with the total number of transactions on Jan. 2 reaching 924,614, a 300% increase over Bitcoin’s 229,191 transactions that day.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

