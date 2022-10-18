scorecardresearch
Ethereum solo validators that censor blocks should ‘be tolerated’, says Buterin￼

Despite the fact that the thread only considers a hypothetical situation, fears about censorship in the Ethereum network increased last week.

Centralised organisations known as MEV-Boost relays serve as dependable middlemen between block manufacturers and builders.

To prevent the Ethereum community from turning into the “morality police,” Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, thinks that lone validators should “be allowed” if they choose not to include specific transactions, as reported by Cointelegraph.

In response to a latetot.eth Twitter poll, Vitalik Buterin spoke on the possibility of a validator censoring a transaction if it doesn’t conform to their views.

The question in the discussion, which was posted on Monday, was what should happen if a single validator in a war-torn nation decides not to process a block because it contains contributions to the enemy military force.

In Ethereum proof-of-stake (PoS), validators choose whether or not to include any transactions in their blocks. PoS is a cutting-edge consensus technique that drives cryptocurrencies and decentralised finance (DeFi) projects.

Despite the fact that the thread only considers a hypothetical situation, fears about censorship in the Ethereum network increased last week. As of October 14, 51% of Ethereum blocks met OFAC requirements, and one month after the Merge, MEV-Boost relays have taken over the majority of the market.

Centralised organisations known as MEV-Boost relays serve as dependable middlemen between block manufacturers and builders. All Ethereum PoS validators have the option to hire outside builders to produce their blocks. MEV-Boost has been made available to a larger distribution of block proposers thanks to Ethereum’s switch to a PoS consensus rather than a select few miners under proof-of-work (PoW).

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

