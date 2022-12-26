Ethereum censorship is related to ETH staking at crypto exchanges: Data

With regard to Ethereum, investors are believed to determine the extent of compliance the ecosystem complies with, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, around 60% of all post-Merge Ethereum blocks agree with the United States sanctions of Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). It is believed that crypto members are against the transformation, while others fail to realise their own contribution towards Ethereum’s attainment of complete OFAC compliance.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, a factor reportedly responsible for affecting Ethereum’s neutral credibility is the use of MEV relays by crypto ecosystems and exchanges. Ether staking by users on platforms which handle censoring MEV relays on their validators ensure direct contribution towards Ethereum censorship. Experts believe that crypto platforms can help rectify the situation through adoption of non-censoring MEV-boost relay. Reportedly, MEV-boost relays which do not engage in censorship include Ultra Sound Money, Agnostic Boost, Aestus, BloXroute Max Profit, BloxRoute Ethical, Manifold and Relayooor.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that 67 of the last 100 Ethereum blocks were related to OFAC compliance. Hence, importance grows for both investors and service providers to go for non-censoring MEV-boost relays. Recently, the Ethereum ecosystem saw two dormant addresses become active after four years to transfer 22,982 ETH, which got traced back to trading platforms Genesis and Poloniex where the unknown sources transferred 13,103.99 ETH and 9,878 ETH, respectively.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

