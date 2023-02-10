scorecardresearch
Ethereum-based Rocket Pool secures one billion dollars worth TVL

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, the protocol comprises 385,344 ETH staked and 2,068 node operators

Insights from DefiLlama stated that Ethereum staking service Rocket Pool has clocked one billion dollars in terms of total value locked on February 9, 2023. It is believed that the development happened within two years of the decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol unveiling its mainnet on November 9, 2021, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Rocket Pool permits users to connect with an Ethereum decentralised node operator or handle their own node. It is believed that users can run their own node using around 16 Ether in contradiction to the network specified 32 ETH, with the additional 16 ETH coming from a users’ pool who join a decentralised node operator. 

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, for validating transactions using Ethereum blockchain, Rocket Pool node operators get close to 7.26% per year, while stakers get 4.68%. Reportedly, both are variable rates and can be impacted by node demand and supply as well as transaction volume on the Ethereum blockchain. Furthermore, rewards can also face alterations on account of ETH’s market price. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the protocol comprises 385,344 ETH staked and 2,068 node operators. Sources suggest that Rocket Pool’s smart contracts have been subjected to audits by Sigma Prime, ConsenSys and Trail of Bits.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 13:41 IST