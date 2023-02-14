Ethereum-based OFAC-oriented blocks reach three month low

The percentage associated with Ethereum blocks, which are in compliance with rules set by United States Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), has now decreased to 47%. It is believed that the number has been the lowest since October 11, 2022, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the recent development around reversing censorship happened around three months after the percentage of OFAC-based blocks peaked at 79% on November 21, 2022. Experts believe that a fall in compliant blocks could be considered advantageous for those who are against censorship within the Ethereum ecosystem.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Labrys, a blockchain consulting firm, stated that the fall can be linked with more validators opting to use MEV-boost relays that don’t censor transactions with regard to OFAC requirements. Through a February 14, 2023, statement, Lachlan Feeney, CEO, Labrys, expressed his satisfaction for the Ethereum community’s reaction towards the matter since its first surfaced post-Merge.

“When we released the MevWatch tool drawing attention to a flaw within Ethereum, the community did not stick its head in the sand but instead rose to the occasion and made significant progress addressing the issue,” Feeney mentioned.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on August 8, 2022, OFAC approved Ether (ETH) and USD Coin (USDC) wallet addresses, which conduct transactions through the Ethereum-based privacy mixing tool Tornado Cash.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Cryptoverse: Punk apes and a resurrection of NFTs

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn