Ether staking is too difficult, claims community members

Staking Ether (ETH) has become increasingly important in validating blocks and safeguarding the Ethereum network since the network’s move to proof-of-stake (PoS), as reported by Cointelegraph.

However, some members of the community consider that the staking process is too burdensome, particularly for ordinary people.

According to Cointelegraph, a member of the Ethereum subreddit discussed the issue of ETH staking and related challenges. According to the user, getting things up and running took them an entire weekend. According to the user, persons with “unforgiving” schedules may be unable to accommodate this.

Another community member responded to the conversation by sharing their experience staking ETH and reminiscing about Ethereum’s early days. The customer also mentioned that blockchain involvement was tough in the past until more user-friendly solutions became available. In addition, the community member stated that putting up a node requires “more effort than we can anticipate the typical user to put in.”

Aside from the problems in configuration, the issue of bandwidth use was also raised. Because of the high bandwidth consumption, a user stated that your internet service provider may shut you off. Another user warned that going over the internet usage cap can potentially wipe out any staking earnings.

Even if staking may be tough, there have been some positive advancements since the Merge. On September 15, the day of the Merge, the number of daily blocks manufactured increased by 18%, from 6,000 to 7,100. Aside from that, the average time validators take to validate transactions has decreased by 13%.

