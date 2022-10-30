The Merge brings down Ethereum’s network power consumption￼￼

The Merge, which is regarded as one of the most significant blockchain updates on Ethereum to date, immediately reduced the network’s energy consumption by 99.9%, Cointelegraph noted.

On September 15, the Ethereum blockchain switched from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus method to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism in an effort to become a green blockchain. The Ethereum network’s total energy consumption dropped dramatically as a result.

According to Cointelegraph, prior to the Merge upgrade in 2022, Ethereum's annual energy consumption ranged from 46.31 to 93.98 terawatt hour (TWh). Ethereum's lowest year energy use was 4.75 TWh on December 26, 2019.

Despite the jubilation around Ethereum’s PoS switch, community members expressed concerns about the blockchain’s centralisation and increased regulatory scrutiny.

The centralisation element became apparent immediately after the Merge, as only two addresses could be ascribed to 46.15% of the nodes for storing data, processing transactions, and adding new blockchain blocks, Cointelegraph stated.

