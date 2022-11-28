Elon Musk doesn’t give recognition to his $600,000 worth cryptocurrency statue

Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla, has reportedly given the cold shoulder to a $600,000 monument of him in the form of a goat, which was developed as part of a cryptocurrency marketing campaign, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on November 26, 2022, the monument was delivered to Tesla’s Austin headquarters, which is a 30-foot, 12,000-pound metal statue of Elon Musk which was related to the publicity stunt by co-founders of the memecoin called Elon Goat Token (EGT). The statue consists of Elon Musk’s head placed on the body of a goat which is riding a rocket, along with Musk having a dog collar with a Dogecoin token attached.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, insights from the EGT white paper showed that the entire project was created to be roadworthy and fastened to a 50-foot semi-trailer for transportation. It is believed that the conceptual design was drawn and rendered in Los Angeles. Reportedly, “Elon Superfans,” as are self-described founders of EGT, mentioned in the project description on their website about implementing to do “something no other Crypto project has dared to do” on account of receiving recognition and legitimacy for their project post Musk’s acknowledgement.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the $600,000 monument has been unable to gain any kind of public recognition from Musk himself, even on Twitter. It is believed that the update received mainstream media coverage.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

