Elon Musk aims to remove spam bots from Twitter post takeover

Elon Musk’s reported attempts in removal of cryptocurrency spam bots on Twitter seems to have made an impact, with the cryptocurrency community stating a decrease in the number of bots with regard to their posts, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a December 11, 2022, post, Musk, CEO, Twitter, gave the hint that “bots are in for a surprise tomorrow.” Reportedly, Musk gave the explanation around findings of people responsible for bot/troll accounts, and that the platform will be closing down IP addresses of “known bad actors.”

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Musk gave the follow up that while scammers might look for other methods to circumvent the IP address block, Twitter aims to be “shutting them down as soon as they show up.” Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of Billy Markus, co-creator, Dogecoin, a meme coin, informed Musk in a December 11, 2022, post, “I made a test post and instead of seeing 50 bot replies I only saw one much progress, very hype.” With other users going to test Musk’s recent changes, PlanB, a Bitcoin analyst and investor, uploaded a chart to project the number of bots which would reply.

“Twitter *seems* to be marginally better to use lately,” he couldn’t tell if there had been a reduction in bots due to Musk. No idea how to separate apart stuff Elon did vs crypto-winter vs my brain imagining changes that aren’t actually there,” Vitalik Buterin, co-founder, Ethereum, stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that certain individuals have reported bot responses still appearing on posts but being removed by the platform. Post Twitter takeover in October, 2022, Musk reportedly saw the need for removal of scam and spam bots from the platform. In a recent post, Musk stated about legal implications against Twitter-based scammers in the future, without revealing any extra details.

