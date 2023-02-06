scorecardresearch
ED attaches Rs 936 cr as proceeds of crime, arrests 5 for crypto fraud

Under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, assets amounting to Rs 289.28 crore have been seized and one show cause notice to cryptocurrency exchange Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd

Written by PTI
Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Enforcement Directorate is investigating several cases

The enforcement directorate has attached Rs 936 crore proceeds of crime and arrested 5 five persons related to crypto currency fraud, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Further, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), assets amounting to Rs 289.28 crore have been seized and one show cause notice to cryptocurrency exchange Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd, known as WazirX, and its directors has been issued for transactions involving cryptocurrencies worth Rs 2,790 crore.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Enforcement Directorate is investigating several cases related to cryptocurrency frauds wherein a few crypto exchanges have also been found involved in money laundering.

“As on January 31, 2023, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 936 crore have been attached/seized/freezed, 5 persons have been arrested and 6 prosecution complaints (PCs) including 1 supplementary PC have been filed before the Special Court, PMLA in these cases,” Chaudhary said.

To a question on whether the government has any plans for regulating virtual digital assets in the country, the minister said crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. “Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards,” Chaudhary added.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 17:55 IST