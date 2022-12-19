Dormant Ethereum addresses transfer 22,982 ETH after four years

Implications of bear market-backed uncertainty have reportedly resulted in crypto investors sticking with Bitcoin and Ethereum for avoidance of impermanent losses. It is believed that two addresses which have been dormant for a period of four years recently conducted the transfer of 22,982 ETH to new addresses, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the questioned ETH tokens found their origination from trading platforms Genesis and Poloniex, which transferred 13,103.99 ETH and 9,878 ETH, respectively. Peckshield, a blockchain investigator, stated that the last movement of questioned ETH tokens date back to October, 2018, when ETH’s price was approximately between $190 to $230. At the transfer’s time, the asset carried a $1,200 price per ETH.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, speculations have directed towards links to funding collateral for a project. Reportedly, Ethereum was the brainchild of co-founders Vitalik Buterin and Charles Hoskinson, which went live in July, 2015, and has reportedly been a trustworthy source of investment over the years. Post Ethereum Merge, the network witnessed a 99.9% reduction in energy consumption. It is believed that Ethereum’s carbon footprint currently is 0.1 million tonnes of CO2 (MtCO2) per year.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

