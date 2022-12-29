Donald Trump’s NFT’s floor price drops 80% in just 10 days

Trump Digital Trading Cards, a collection of NFTs owned by the former president of the United States, lost 80% of its value as the floor decreased to 0.16 Ethereum (ETH) from 0.84 ETH ten days ago, as reported by Cryptoslate.

According to OpenSea data, there are 15,115 owners who collectively own 45,000 NFTs, which equals a 34% unique owner rate, Cryptoslate noted.

With 45,000 NFTs available for minting during the sweepstakes entry period, Trump began his collection on December 15. During the entry period, each NFT costs $99, which is equivalent to 0.083 ETH at the time of writing.

The NFT line came under fire for internal minting, licencing mistakes, and alleged design theft a few days after it was introduced, which is also when the floor price began to decline. The project internally produced 1000 NFTs, including 68 rare NFTs for the collection, along with 47 of 179 1/1 NFTs and 21 of 70 autographed NFTs.

