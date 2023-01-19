Digital Dollar Project publishes research around CBDCs

On January 18, 2023, the Digital Dollar Project (DDP) unveiled a new version of its white paper “Exploring a US CBDC,” as reported by Cointelegraph. It is believed that the project made additions to the paper for inspecting international central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects, though focus remains on United States, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, DDP unveiled its “champion model” around an intermediated wholesale and retail CBDC in the first part of the paper in May, 2020. After that development, CBDC projects have reportedly went up from 35 to 114. “It [is] imperative that the US government consider ways to maintain the use of the dollar in digital global payment systems and develop a strategy related to the use of alternative payment systems,” the authors stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the DDP was created in 2020 by Christopher Giancarlo, former chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, to support a US CBDC. Reportedly, the platform has implemented pilot projects with regard to information technology company Accenture. In 2022, it unveiled a technical sandbox with Ripple, Emtech and three other platforms.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Federal Reserve published a paper in January, 2022, which highlighted that it “would only pursue a CBDC in the context of broad public and cross-governmental support.” Sources mentioned that research has gone forward on a US CBDC.

