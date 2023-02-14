Digital asset-based Bakkt to develop B2B solutions for customers

Digital asset platform Bakkt aims to make the transition to business-to-business (B2B) solutions. It is believed that the company plans to discontinue its customer-based application, which was unveiled in March, 2021, and provided services for cryptocurrencies, loyalty points and gift cards, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, current Bakkt App users will be able to avail crypto and cash holdings using a new web-oriented platform, present on all devices. A Bakkt’s statement mentioned that users can still see their crypto balances and get transaction reports for tax purposes. Reportedly, the application will be terminated on March 16, 2023.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Gavin Michael, president and CEO, Bakkt, highlighted the company’s desire to give best solutions for partners and clients. “The discontinuation of the app ensures we are supporting the relationship our partners and clients have with their customers,” Bakkt said. Furthermore, Bakkt intends to supply businesses with crypto and loyalty customisations for customers using SaaS and API solutions.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in November, 2022, Bakkt agreed to complete acquisition of Apex Crypto for $200 million. Sources suggest that this step will amplify the cryptocurrency firm’s offerings and provide services to an extensive audience using financial technology (fintech) firms, trading platforms and neo-banks.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

