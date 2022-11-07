Deribit hackers move stolen Ether to Tornado Cash

Following the $28 million Deribit hack, the unknown exploiter is transferring stolen funds using Tornado Cash, a decentralised cryptocurrency mixer, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to data from the Ethereum block explorer Etherscan, the Deribit hot wallet hacker transferred a total of 1,610 Ether, or approximately $2.5 million, to Tornado Cash. The funds were transferred in 17 transactions, with the first outgoing transaction on November 5 — just a few days after Deribit was hacked, Cointelegraph further stated.

The announcement comes amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding Tornado Cash and other cryptocurrency mixers, following the restriction of the mixer by US authorities. Tornado Cash was blacklisted by the United States Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in August 2022, making it illegal for citizens, residents, and businesses to receive or send money through the service.

Coin Center, a crypto advocacy group, filed a complaint against OFAC, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and OFAC director Andrea Gacki in October, alleging that sanctioning Tornado Cash was “unprecedented and unlawful.”

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

