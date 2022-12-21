Delhi leads with highest crypto adoption in India: CoinSwitch

CoinSwitch, a cryptocurrency trading platform in an annual investor report informed that New Delhi has the highest cryptocurrency adoption in India followed by Jaipur, measured in terms of value invested.

According to the report, India’s Portfolio 2022, published on Wednesday providing an insight into how the country responded to a year of rising inflation, market downturns, and landmark events such as the Ethereum Merge, the company said.

“2022 has had its share of economic, geopolitical, and market difficulties. It is important to understand how India’s investors responded to the changed circumstances,” Ashish Singhal, CEO, and co-founder, CoinSwitch, said.

An insight from the report was that investing patterns followed by men and women were largely similar in India, though, at 8%, women represent a small albeit growing pie of India’s crypto investors, the release noted.

“There is no information asymmetry; access to knowledge and tools to make wise investment decisions are equal for everyone on CoinSwitch,” Singhal added.

