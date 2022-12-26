DeFi-based 1inch unveils fusion upgrade to benefit crypto investors

Decentralised finance (DeFi) aggregator 1inch Network has made the announcement of an upgrade called Fusion, around its 1inch Swap Engine, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the Fusion upgrade intends to provide cost-effective, secure and profitable swaps for crypto investors. It is believed that the Fusion upgrade in 1inch Swap Engine permits DeFi investors to give orders with a pre-decided price and time range without payment of network fees. Furthermore, the upgrade made the inclusion of network updates such as improved staking contracts and tokenomics.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, 1inch Swap Engine’s decentralised trading and matching system helps connect DeFi users and provides liquidity for crypto trades using professional market makers. “Fusion makes swaps on 1inch dramatically more cost-efficient, as users won’t have to pay network fees, plus, an extra layer of security is added, protecting users from sandwich attacks,” Sergej Kunz, co-founder, 1inch Network, stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that with regard to the traditional centralised approach, 1inch’s recent upgrade permits investors to perform non-custodial swaps. Insights from an announcement highlighted that 1inch provides liquidity and utilises a decentralised order-matching approach on the basis of a Dutch auction model. Alongside the upgrade, 1inch unveiled the 1inch Resolver Incentive Program to help resolvers get indemnified on the gas spent on filing users’ orders in Fusion mode until December 31, 2022.

