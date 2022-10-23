Deep-gorge into the Mango Markets economic attack

Risk monitoring and management have turned into a crucial element for success inside the ecosystem in light of DeFi’s recent economic attacks on the loan sector, as reported by Cryptoslate.

In order to guarantee the space’s future growth, appropriate procedures must be considered. This article examines the recent economic attack on Mango Markets, how it was planned, and potential defences. We examine the 62 greatest occurrences to date in order to comprehend how vulnerable DeFi protocols are to each distinct form of risk. This involves the theft of user monies outright as well as hacks costing hundreds of millions of dollars for bridges and algorithmic stablecoins, Cryptoslate noted.

Additionally, the current wave of financial assaults on a number of lending protocols, including Mango and Moola, have highlighted the threat this poses to the ecosystem. Additionally, the same vector was used to target a large number of these loan protocols. The attack used a very sophisticated technique, and the attacker chose the supported collateral asset with the least market value and liquidity. Assets with low liquidity are most susceptible to attacks via price oracle manipulation or flash lending, as reported by Cryptoslate.

We can determine how susceptible an asset is to manipulation by monitoring the liquidity that is available for it in decentralised exchanges. An essential safety aspect is a reasonable amount of available liquidity for backed collateral assets. The protocol may experience stability issues if tokens with low liquidity are offered as collateral. Additionally, exploiting the protocol, might make it simpler for attackers to manipulate prices.

An attacker planning this kind of attack will be primarily interested in increasing the quantity of money he can borrow. This could be accomplished by pumping the asset with the detected low liquidity in order to borrow a sizable amount from other supported, more stable assets.

