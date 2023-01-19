Deefy to concentrate on NFT-based financial utilities through rebranding to DayFi

Deefy, a company building financial utilities for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has announced that it will be rebranded to DayFi. According to an official release, the decision to rebrand to DayFi stems from the company’s vision of creating utilities for NFTs, as well as its plans to expand internationally.

“We look forward to introducing DayFi to the Web3.0 world. We believe that DayFi has the potential to revolutionise the way people think about and use NFTs, and we look forward to working with the Web3.0 community to make this happen,” Amogh Tiwari, founder, DayFi, said.

Reportedly, DayFi has shifted its focus from building for NFT consumers to partnering with B2B Web3.0 projects such as NFT marketplaces, blockchain games, and other dApps dealing with NFTs. DayFi intends to disrupt the future of digital assets by transforming NFTs into a stable asset class comparable to real estate or gold. To achieve this, DayFi is believed to have built an API that aims to make NFTs affordable through collateral-less buy-now-pay-later options.

