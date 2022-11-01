Decentralised platform Filecoin collaborates with Protocol Labs over Web3.0 objectives

Decentralised storage network Filecoin has entered into a partnership with Protocol Labs and other platforms within the Web3.0 ecosystem on account of the launch of Decentralised Storage Alliance, according to Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the announcement mentioned the importance of the newly drafted alliance to help Web2.0 enterprises make the transition to Web3.0 through education, advocacy, and other practices. Reportedly, the Alliance aims to achieve it by bringing together viewpoints from Web2.0 and Web3.0 industry players such as Advanced Micro Devices, Ernst and Young, and data storage solutions provider Seagate.

The organisation is expected to become a space for different companies to collaborate around Web3.0 technologies such as decentralised storage to accelerate adoption. It also seeks to ensure access to educational materials and technical resources for improvement in the process of onboarding data to decentralised storage networks, and make it convenient for new data centers to onboard to the network.

“With top-tier leaders across Web2.0 and Web3.0 coming together to explore the unrealised potential of decentralized technology, this Alliance has the power to transform the foundation of the internet,” Stefaan Vervaet, head of network growth, Protocol Labs, claimed.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on October 25, 2022, another Protocol Labs initiative unveiled CO2.Storage, a Web3.0 data storage solution that aims to enable transparency for carbon offsets and help with traditional storage solutions for all kinds of digital environmental assets, including renewable energy credits. The initiative was created for reduction in environmental impact of Filecoin.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

