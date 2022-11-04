Decentralised gaming identities to permit players’ profiles connect in cryptocurrency and NFT platforms

Reportedly, a new partnership between Laguna Games, a Web3.0 game development platform and R&D studio, and Lens Protocol permits players to connect across various gaming experiences, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the new decentralised gaming identities (IDs) will allow players to establish connections of their profiles across Crypto Unicorn’s web and mobile non-fungible token (NFT) platforms. It is believed that the Lens integration is a binder which takes profiles connected to its network and connects them with the avatar systems behind Crypto Unicorns. It is believed that this step will open up new avenues for logging in to games and accessing leaderboards, along with benefits and rewards in the ecosystem.

“We will branch off an existing ecosystem to maximize the benefits to our player community,” Aron Beierschmitt, co-founder and CEO, Laguna Games, said.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Stani Kulechov, founder, Lens Protocol, stated that this integration is expected to benefits users on both of the platforms, due to allowing players for moving between platforms through utilisation of one identity. In the Web3.0 ecosystem, interoperability is considered a key component of ever-expanding blockchain systems, especially for fulfillment of more utilities and applications. The term interoperability is majorly heard in the context of manuevering among blockchain networks. However, as Web3.0 applications increase, there will be a reported increase in need for interoperaibility in other areas of the space, including gaming.

According to a DappRadar Q3 report, blockchain games and metaverse projects raised $1.3 billion from July to September, for 2022. In recent context, the Web3.0 infrastructure firm ChainSafe clocked $18.75 million as the company reportedly has shifted its focus towards GameFi development. Web3.0-based gaming is considered to be as a major entrance for mass adoption and as an example of utility for ownership through NFTs.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

