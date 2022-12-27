Decentralised application Octopus Network lets go of 40% of its employees

Octopus Network, a decentralised application chain network based on NEAR Protocol, has made the announcement of “refactoring” to adapt to current market conditions, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Octopus Network is expected to lay off around 40% of its team, which accounts for 12 out of 30 members. It is believed that the remaining staff will face a 20% salary cut, while its team token incentive will face suspension.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Louis Liu, founder, Octopus Network, stated about his anticipation the current “crypto winter will last at least another year, perhaps much longer,” adding that “most Web3 startups will not survive.” To ensure survival in the crypto winter, Liu highlighted that the network will face strategy change, which would involve condensing operations, with focus on developments with NEAR and IBC for the new strategy.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in December, 2022, cryptocurrency exchange Bybit decided to execute a second round of layoffs with the aim to survive bear market implications. Before that, Bybit’s employee headcount had reportedly increased from a few hundred to over 2,000 in two years. It is predicted that more rounds of layoffs will occur in the crypto workforce if current market conditions continue to fall.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn