DAO-based IndiGG announces its Web3.0 championship tournament

IndiGG, a Web3.0 gaming DAO, has announced the ‘IndiGG Web3 Championship’ and launched an esports athlete reputation program alongside. Reportedly, the championship commenced in Bengaluru and will cover cities including Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, NCR, Dhaka, with finals to be held at Hyderabad in November, 2023.

According to an official release, the total prize pool will be $200,000 across all legs. It’s believed that the championship was hosted and managed by the community itself with IndiGG clan chiefs managing the entire execution, along with games ‘EV.io’ and ‘Thetan Arena’ being chosen by the community for the championship with ‘Venture X Gaming’ as title sponsor for the event.

Sources suggest that the first leg of the championship saw intra-college tournaments in 64 colleges for each of the games. The top 64 teams for each game then engaged for top eight, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and grand finals. The championship was capped off with an exhibition match amongst top gaming influencers in the country.

Moreover, all the main matches were broadcasted live on Youtube. Apart from the tournament, IndiGG also commenced the reputation program aimed at helping build a public record of an athlete’s performance. During the championship, members had an opportunity to build their on-chain reputation as they were awarded badges.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn