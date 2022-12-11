Cryptoons is creating wealth for comic artists and their fans with a market distinct from Decentraland and Neo’s Ecosystems

Globally, millions of people daily devour webtoons, manga, graphic novels, and comic books despite the existence of audiobooks, cinemas, and video games. Cryptoons (CTOONS) was quick to notice blockchain technology could be used to raise the status of these entertainment forms. This will create a marketplace that is distinct from those of Decentraland (MANA) and Neo (NEO).

Cryptoons (CTOONS) Can Make Comic Artists and Their Fans BillionairesCryptoons (CTOONS) is a digital currency that intends to elevate the love for manga, drawn storytelling, and comics through the use of blockchain technology. CTOONS token wants to merge the abilities of blockchain technology, especially Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) with manga, comics, and webtoons industries. The success of this merge will result in Cryptoons’ (CTOONS) collectible printing, digital accessibility, and transparent transactions.

CTOONS intends to create a digital environment where artists and their fans can market, relish comic books and earn Cryptoons (CTOONS) tokens. CTOONS has strategically outlined the order of the actions to be taken in its roadmap. This road map consists of three stages tagged ‘terms’.

In the first term, Cryptoons (CTOONS) token will release its whitepaper, launch its website and commence the CTOONS token presale. Term two will accommodate all its social media launches and marketing campaigns. The creation of community initiatives will follow suit. This term will be concluded by arranging partnerships with independent artists and creators. The last stage is term three. Here, the Cryptoons (CTOONS) token intends to launch its Beta Version, test the comic score of artists and implement extra staking mechanisms.

Decentraland (MANA): Virtual Entertainment with Real-Life ImitationMANA is the native coin of the Decentraland Metaverse. The Decentraland Metaverse provides users with a spectacular digital arena that imitates reality. The Decentraland (MANA) token also stands out as the top decentralized game, especially one that harnesses the strength of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) to control its gaming platform.

The MANA token is not just a gaming community but one that gives its users or gamers the lifetime opportunity to create wealth while gaming. This process is referred to as playing games to earn crypto. Gamers who earn Decentraland (MANA) tokens while gaming can also amass virtual wealth by purchasing a virtual asset known as LAND.

This asset shares similarity with real lands and creates as much wealth as they do. Decentraland (MANA) has decided to add to its features by launching a digital platform for LAND owners to rent their properties to interested users. This gives such owners additional income.

Users of Neo (NEO) Tokens Can Create Token Identities Similar to Real IdentitiesThe Neo platform is fueled using two native tokens, NEO and GAS. The Neo (NEO) token is vital to the platform’s governance because users can stake their NEO tokens balances to implement votes and proposals concerning the platform. GAS, on the other hand, is used to settle the computational power used by the network.

Neo (NEO) is a decentralized token with a blockchain platform that is open-source. NEO allows users to assemble chain products and services through speedy transaction processes. Neo (NEO) enables users to establish Decentralized Applications (dApps) for decentralized markets and exchanges. These Decentralized Applications (dApps) are even powered by external data.

NEO has provision for an oracle system, a digital identity system as well as file storage in a decentralized form. The digital identity system permits users to make peculiar token identities similar to their real identities.

