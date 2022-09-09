Cryptocurrency community raises questions on Celsius-backed monopoly game

The cryptocurrency community has mocked the latest Celsius-backed monopoly board game called Celsiusopoly, which has arrived on a United States-based online e-commerce marketplace, as reported by Cointelegraph.

As per insights from Cointelegraph, the Celsius-themed board game’s announcement was made by the marketplace’s head of sales and partnerships Stephanie Martin, who stated about preparing for production of the monopoly spin-off for months. Going by the marketplace’s website, the Celsiusopoly board game has started selling for $99, while some sales have reportedly taken place. However, the board game’s release has led to the mockery of the cryptocurrency lender-themed product.

“Who actually thought this would be a good idea… ? You have no respect for all people that lost their life or are in deep financial hardship cause of Celsius,” a Twitter user questioned.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the Celsiusopoly board game has a Celsius logo at the middle of the board along with a slogan, in reference to a January, 2021, tweet by Alex Mashinsky, founder and CEO, Celsius Network. Along with the Celsius-themed game board, box and play money, the game will have themed rewards, interest, property, customer care, compliance, loan, development cards, along with an instruction manual and a dice. The images of the game do not carry andy branding from Hasbro Gaming, which suggests that the game may not be officially monopoly.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Celsius officially became bankrupt in July, after a long-term liquidity crisis and halting of withdrawals from customers. Recently, the cryptocurrency lending platform made a filing to reopen withdrawals for a minimum number of customers, with a motion for $50 million worth of the sum total $225 million kept in the Custody Program and Withhold Accounts set to be released to owners. While the game’s shipment is expected to happen free of cost, returns won’t be available for unsatisfied customers.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Ethereum chain has control of 69% of the DeFi TVL with $51.47 billion: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn