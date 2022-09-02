Cryptocurrency based Tether asks for removal of Roche Freedman as counsel

Tether (USDT) issuer Tether expects law firm Roche Freedman to be removed as counsel from the Bitfinex and Tether class-action lawsuit after a motion from Kyle Roche to be removed as counsel in the case, as stated by Cointeleraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a court order request by Elliot Greenfield of Debevoise and Plimpton LLP, the law firm for Tether and Bitfinex gave out the request for Roche’s law firm to be removed from the case completely with the certification of them returning or destroying every defendant-issued document which have not been shared by any third-party, including Ava Labs. Following the request, Roche gave a notice of motion to withdraw from the Tether class-action lawsuit during ongoing fallout from a recent CryptoLeaks expose, which made the allegations that the United States lawyer had made a secret pact to bring harm to Ava Labs competitors in exchange for AVAX tokens and Ava Labs equity.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Greenfield raised the point that Roche’s statements published on the CryptoLeaks website raised concerns around Kyle Roche’s probable abuse of the discovery process and misusing of information learned through litigation. “He states that he is Ava Lab’s ‘crypto expert’ because he ‘sue[s] half the companies in the space’ and ’know[s] where this market is going’ because he has ‘seen the insides of every single crypto company,’” Roche mentioned.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Greenfield emphasised that the concerns show relevance to the case, declaring that Roche Freedman LLP has been at the receiving end of certain document requests to seek information that has no apparent link to the claims and defenses in the lawsuit. The class-action lawsuit of 2019 alleged that Tether and Bitfinex manipulated the cryptocurrency market by issuance of unbacked USDT, with the aim to signal the market on demand for cryptocurrencies.

