Cryptocurrency-based Abra to develop digital assets-oriented chartered bank

Cryptocurrency trading platform Abra is reportedly on the way of establishing a United States-based state-chartered bank to allow clients with the deposition of digital assets, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through an announcement, Abra stated that the bank, called as Abra Bank, would undergo regulations to be operational within the United States, and give customers the ability to use digital assets the way fiat is used in traditional banks. Reportedly, the company has plans to launch Abra International, a digital asset-oriented business based outside the United States.

“The way to become the default Web3.0 wallet and crypto bank for everyone is by embracing a global regulatory framework that provides for transparency, oversight, security, and agency,” Abra stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the two ventures were expected to launch in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Abra made the announcement that both the institutions are lined to work with officials for ensurance of regulatory and legal compliance, giving transactional services for cryptocurrencies. Bill Barhydt, founder and CEO, Abra, gave out the tweet that the US-based bank aims to introduce services for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and custody, anticipated to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in September, 2021, Abra clocked $55 million through a funding round conducted by Amex Ventures and other companies for the purpose of growth in wealth management-based product offerings. Reportedly, the company had more than $1.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), during the publication’s writing.

