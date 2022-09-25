CryptoBiz recommences withdrawals and other services

CryptoBiz has announced the resumption of withdrawals after days of halting amidst extreme market volatility, the company informed.

As per the official release, along with withdrawals, the platform also makes its P2P fully live. The users can now, withdraw and deposits INR seamlessly.

“The deposit and withdrawal function of all tokens is resumed along with P2P being fully live. We are looking into each and every concern and shall solve it as soon as possible,” Rahul Rathod, founder, CryptoBiz, said.

The company stated that some world’s largest cryptocurrencies also suspended deposits and withdrawals owing to tense market conditions. Bitcoin had its worst quarterly performance since 2011 in the second quarter.

“The decision from the major trading platform to halt withdrawals and deposits of INR came amid extreme volatility across the crypto market. The ambiguity of laws is yet another factor leading to the instability in the crypto industry. The platform faced issues due to increased obligations made by the government. Working in compliance with the guidelines given by the government, the platform is now working at ease and in line with adequate regulations and protocols,” Rathod further stated.

The exchange will also be launching its one-of-a-kind NFT marketplace, empowering digital artists and creators, the company further stated.

Also Read: NFT market recovers amid bearish sentiment

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn