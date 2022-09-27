Crypto trader floats tea stall that accepts Bitcoin

By Mehab Qureshi

What if you could take the smallest risk possible that might change your life? That’s what a young man from Bengaluru did by dropping out of college to start his own business. With an initial capital of just Rs 30,000, Shubham Saini, a 22-year-old student set up a tea stall named ‘The Frustrated drop out’. The stall, which accepts Bitcoin too as payment, has become a popular hangout for crypto enthusiasts.

Saini, an alumnus of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari went to Bengaluru in search of job opportunities and was gradually introduced to crypto market trading. In 2020, after the market plunged by 60%, many investors bought into the dip in hope of earning potential profits. Saini had invested all of his pocket money and his life savings in buying cryptos. “I had invested Rs 1.5 lakh, and in the matter of a few months, I witnessed a 1000% jump in my portfolio. Soon, my crypto wallet increased to Rs 30 lakh, and this was a big deal for a student like me,” he said.

Also read: RBI MPC: 50bps rate hike likely; retail investors may look at fixed-income assets as loans to become expensive

The huge spike in his investment made him realise the true potential of crypto. “I stopped asking parents for money, even paid my college fees, and lived a lavish life,” he said. This is when Saini dropped out of his BCA final semester to switch full time to crypto trading. “I thought I am the next ‘Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’ of the crypto world, but life is not easy after all.”

Things took a U-turn in April 2021, when the crypto market crashed and 90% of Siani’s crypto portfolio sank. “I was back exactly where I started, from Rs 30 lakh to

Rs 1 lakh. I couldn’t believe that one night could change so much in my life,” he sighed. Unable to ask for financial assistance from his parents, Saini had to sell his brand-new iPhone to make ends meet. “Now it was a matter of self-respect… As I looked for means online to make a fast buck, nothing made sense.”

This is when the 22-year-old decided to establish a modest tea stall on a sidewalk. His Frustrated Dropout chain minimises the use of plastic and non recyclable items. The idea for the P2P payments platform came to him at Marathahalli in Bangalore. He was surprised and intrigued when customers first tried to pay for their chai with Bitcoin. The popularity of using crypto to buy something as simple as tea has helped his business to grow, as indicated by Saini. On average, at least 20 new customers a week use crypto currency to pay for their purchases, claims Saini.

Also read: Nestle’s Munch Max ropes in Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

Interestingly, Saini has placed a placard where he updates the rupee to the dollar rate. “Any customer who wishes to make the payment has to simply scan the QR code just like UPI, convert rupee to the dollar, and then make the payment in cryptos.”

Bitcoin trader

* Shubham Saini set up a tea stall named ‘The Frustrated drop out’

* The tea stall accepts crypto as payment

* His investment turned red after crypto market plunged, leaving him with no choice but to open a tea stall

* On average, at least 20 new customers a week use cryptocurrency to pay for their purchases