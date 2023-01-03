Crypto tech to shift toward ‘steadier hands’ in 2023: Circle CSO

Dante Disparte, chief strategy officer and head of global policy at Circle, thinks that the turmoil in the cryptocurrency market over the past year may have signaled the transfer of crypto technology to “steadier hands” and more resilient businesses in 2023, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Disparte noted the expanding use of cryptocurrencies in the financial services industry in a post for The World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 2. He also expressed his opinion that the current bear market and exchange collapses may ultimately be beneficial for the sector, paving the way for “responsible, always-on internet finance.”

“Just as it took the dot-com bubble bursting in the early 2000s to hand over the future of the internet to more durable companies, business models and use cases, perhaps 2022 marks a handover of crypto technology and blockchain infrastructure to steadier hands,” Disparate added.

Cointelegraph further noted that in a Jan. 2 opinion piece for the Diplomatic Courier, Disparte reiterated his position, calling it “disingenuous” for bankers to criticise cryptocurrency with one hand while attempting to co-opt its innovations with the other.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

