scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Crypto observers remain unsure about plans for FTX revival 

According to Cointelegraph, Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO, FTX, released a tweet commending John Ray’s desire for FTX reboot

Written by FE Digital Currency
Crypto observers remain unsure about plans for FTX revival 
Reportedly, Leigh Travers, CEO, Binance Australia, has expressed uncertainty over FTX securing a license again

Crypto industry commentators have expressed doubts on John Ray, CEO, FTX, and his aim to revive the crypto exchange. It is believed that emphasis has been laid on trust issues and “second-class” treatment of customers as factors why users may not “feel safe to go back,” as reported by Cointelegraph. 

According to Cointelegraph, on January 20, 2023, Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO, FTX, released a tweet commending Ray’s desire for FTX reboot. Reportedly, the development happened after John Ray informed the Wall Street Journal on January 19, 2023, about him considering FTX’s revival. Ray stated that despite top executives being held for criminal proceedings, stakeholders have shown interest over revival of the platform. 

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Leigh Travers, CEO, Binance Australia, has expressed uncertainty over FTX securing a license again, with industry expected to face increased regulation and oversight by regulators. Travers highlighted that post the closure, former FTX users have migrated to “to other platforms, like Binance.” “How will users feel comfortable going back to a platform that treated some clients as second-class,” Travers highlighted. 

Also Read

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Liam Hennessy, a digital assets lawyer, and partner, Gadens, an Australian law firm, stated that it would be “very difficult” for FTX, based on reputational damage and lack of trust, for any user to “come near again.” “To jump through the hoops the major jurisdictions will set such as the US, UK and Australia will be a serious challenge,” Hennessy concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)  

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 01:18:55 pm