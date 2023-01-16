Crypto firm of former FTX US’ president receiving funds from SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci, founder, SkyBridge Capital, is reportedly financing a crypto company which was established by FTX US’ previous president, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the unnamed crypto software company aims to support crypto traders to develop algorithmic-oriented strategies. It is believed that the initiative aims to create linkage with centralised and decentralised markets. Reportedly, Brett Harrison, former president, FTX US, has kept a fundraising target worth $10 million for a $100 million valuation. Through a January 14, 2023, tweet, Scaramucci expressed his desire and him being “proud” to invest in Harrison’s new company.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, total capital’s worth and stake received by Scaramucci wasn’t revealed. On September 27, 2022, Harrison’s new crypto venture was hinted at during his announcement on quitting his role as FTX US’ president. At that time, Harrison expressed his desire to proceed with the exchange’s advisory role for the next couple of months. As stated in a Twitter thread, Harrison cited the sudden deterioration in his relationship with Sam Bankman-Fried as the reason behind him quitting.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Scaramucci has expressed hopes around crypto market recovery, elaborating 2023’s market outlook as a “recovery year.” “You are taking on risk but you’re also believing in [Bitcoin] adoption. So if we get the adoption right, and I believe we will, this could easily be a fifty to one hundred thousand dollar asset over the next two to three years,” Scaramucci said.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

