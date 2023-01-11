scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Crypto exchange Zipmex probed by Thai SEC

V Ventures, a division of Thoresen Thai Agencies PCL, is in the process of purchasing Zipmex for about $100 million.

Written by FE Digital Currency
Crypto exchange Zipmex probed by Thai SEC
Local authorities are looking into activities that they think may violate the terms of service for providers of digital asset services

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand is currently looking into the cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex for allegedly breaking local laws, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to a Bloomberg report, local authorities are looking into activities that they think may violate the terms of service for providers of digital asset services. This includes the products it offers as digital assets, Cointelegraph further noted.

V Ventures, a division of Thoresen Thai Agencies PCL, is in the process of purchasing Zipmex for about $100 million.

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 04:26:33 pm