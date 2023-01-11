Crypto exchange Zipmex probed by Thai SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand is currently looking into the cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex for allegedly breaking local laws, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to a Bloomberg report, local authorities are looking into activities that they think may violate the terms of service for providers of digital asset services. This includes the products it offers as digital assets, Cointelegraph further noted.

V Ventures, a division of Thoresen Thai Agencies PCL, is in the process of purchasing Zipmex for about $100 million.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

