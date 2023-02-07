scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Crypto exchange Bitvavo eyes 80-100% recovery in DCG deal – company

The funds had been held at DCG subsidiary Genesis, which filed for bankruptcy on January 20

Written by Reuters
Crypto exchange Bitvavo eyes 80-100% recovery in DCG deal – company
Reportedly, Bitvavo said it expects the agreement to be published soon

Dutch cryptocurrency exchange Bitvavo said on Tuesday it believes it will recover at least 80% of the 280 million euros ($300.58 million) it is owed by Digital Currency Group of the United States, following a deal in principle reached among DCG and creditors.

The funds had been held at DCG subsidiary Genesis, which filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 20. In a statement Bitvavo said it expects the agreement to be published soon and details to be worked out in the coming weeks.

“The result submitted to the court amounts to an expected recovery rate of between 80-100% which will be repaid in cash, digital assets, cash and convertible preferred equity notes in DCG,” the exchange said.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 14:55 IST